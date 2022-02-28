IMAX’s (IMAX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised IMAX from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.86.

IMAX opened at $20.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.11, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.56. IMAX has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.20.

In related news, insider Mark Welton sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $161,958.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in IMAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in IMAX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in IMAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in IMAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

