IMI’s (IMI) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of IMI (LON:IMI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 2,150 ($29.24) target price on the stock.

IMI has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.96) price objective on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.40) price target on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,070 ($28.15) price target on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.96) price objective on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,650.42 ($22.45).

LON IMI opened at GBX 1,472 ($20.02) on Friday. IMI has a 1-year low of GBX 1,150.09 ($15.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,878 ($25.54). The company has a market capitalization of £3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,656.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,714.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.80 ($0.21) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from IMI’s previous dividend of $7.90. IMI’s payout ratio is currently 0.73%.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

