Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given New C$48.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

IMO has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC set a C$50.00 price objective on Imperial Oil and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and issued a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a na rating and issued a C$53.00 target price (up previously from C$49.00) on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$52.05.

TSE:IMO opened at C$55.66 on Thursday. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$27.55 and a twelve month high of C$57.72. The company has a market cap of C$37.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$51.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$43.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 29.60%.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

