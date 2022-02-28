Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Inari Medical’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NARI. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inari Medical from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $85.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.81. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 316.60 and a beta of 1.94. Inari Medical has a 52-week low of $63.37 and a 52-week high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Inari Medical had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inari Medical will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $2,220,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $553,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,835 shares of company stock valued at $13,511,752 over the last ninety days. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the third quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

