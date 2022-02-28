Inchcape’s (INCH) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Inchcape (LON:INCH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 910 ($12.38) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.74% from the company’s current price.

INCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.60) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.60) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of Inchcape stock opened at GBX 729.50 ($9.92) on Friday. Inchcape has a twelve month low of GBX 695.50 ($9.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 940.50 ($12.79). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 865.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 857.16.

In other Inchcape news, insider Alexandra Jensen purchased 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 917 ($12.47) per share, for a total transaction of £8,500.59 ($11,560.71).

Inchcape Company Profile

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

