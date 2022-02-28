Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.10.

Several research firms have weighed in on INCY. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

In other Incyte news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $547,151.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 99,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,793,386.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,818,976 shares of company stock worth $130,015,032 and have sold 38,245 shares worth $1,785,031. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Incyte by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 577.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $68.42 on Monday. Incyte has a 52-week low of $61.91 and a 52-week high of $88.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.27.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.76). Incyte had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Incyte will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

