Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infinera provides Digital Optical Networking systems to telecommunications carriers, cable operators and other service providers worldwide. Infinera’s large-scale photonic integrated circuit incorporates hundred Gigabits per second of transmit and receive capacity and the functionality of more than sixty discrete optical components into a pair of indium phosphide chips. Infinera’s DTN system and PIC technology are designed to provide optical networks that provide operating simplicity, enhanced revenue generation, faster time-to-service and capital cost savings. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a hold rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infinera has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.21.

Shares of INFN stock opened at $9.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.55. Infinera has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $10.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $400.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 4,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $44,328.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinera in the third quarter worth approximately $87,428,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,747,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,733,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Infinera by 130.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,336,013 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,627,000 after purchasing an additional 755,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Infinera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,795,000. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

