Infinitecoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.63 Million (IFC)

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Infinitecoin has a total market capitalization of $9.63 million and approximately $3.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Infinitecoin has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar. One Infinitecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 147.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000134 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitecoin Coin Profile

Infinitecoin (CRYPTO:IFC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Infinitecoin is www.infiniteco.in . Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Buying and Selling Infinitecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinitecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Infinitecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

