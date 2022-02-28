InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Cut to Neutral at Guggenheim

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, FinViz reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on IFRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InflaRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of InflaRx from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, InflaRx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.08.

Shares of InflaRx stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.71. 13,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,262. The stock has a market cap of $117.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.56. InflaRx has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $5.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in InflaRx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,530,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the first quarter worth about $9,609,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in InflaRx in the fourth quarter worth about $759,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in InflaRx by 588.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 95,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 81,786 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in InflaRx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,000. 20.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

