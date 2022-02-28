Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $69.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.60% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ingevity’s earnings and sales in the fourth quarter beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is gaining from Georgia-Pacific’s pine chemicals and Capa businesses buyouts, which contributed to its earnings. It is also seeing strong growth in automotive and industrial equipment applications, industrial specialties and engineered polymers. Improved demand lends support to its margins. The company has a number of projects underway and seeks to generate incremental yield. Ingevity also outperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year. However, higher costs are hurting the company’s results. Higher raw material and logistics costs are likely to put pressure on margins. Weaker automotive productions due to chip shortages are also likely to hurt the company's sales.”

Get Ingevity alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingevity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.20.

NGVT traded up $2.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,402. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Ingevity has a 12 month low of $61.58 and a 12 month high of $89.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 2.13.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $336.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingevity will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ingevity by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,335,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,842,000 after purchasing an additional 84,375 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ingevity by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,211,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,841,000 after acquiring an additional 11,736 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Ingevity by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 847,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,768,000 after acquiring an additional 75,900 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Ingevity by 1,315.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 814,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,395,000 after acquiring an additional 756,903 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ingevity by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 731,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,242,000 after acquiring an additional 18,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

About Ingevity (Get Rating)

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ingevity (NGVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.