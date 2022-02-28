Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$24.23.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INE shares. CSFB set a C$29.00 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.75 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of TSE INE traded up C$0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$18.35. The company had a trading volume of 223,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,696. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.26. The stock has a market cap of C$3.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.23. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of C$16.57 and a 1 year high of C$24.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 407.83.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

