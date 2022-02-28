Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Stock Position Lessened by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 186,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 52,902 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Innospec were worth $15,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Innospec by 35.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Innospec by 167.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Innospec during the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Innospec by 23.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Innospec during the third quarter valued at about $336,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ian Malcolm Mcrobbie sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $37,141.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of IOSP opened at $96.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.62. Innospec Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.00 and a 52 week high of $107.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Innospec had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Innospec Profile (Get Rating)

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

