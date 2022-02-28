Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 215,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EPRF opened at $21.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.68. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $22.49 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

