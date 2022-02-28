Insider Buying: Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Director Acquires $39,923.86 in Stock

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) Director Ann Sperling bought 758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.67 per share, for a total transaction of $39,923.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $52.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.94 and a 200 day moving average of $51.94. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AIRC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter worth about $66,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.