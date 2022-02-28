Insider Buying: OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Director Purchases 1,204 Shares of Stock

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) Director Jorge Colon bought 1,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $32,989.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE:OFG opened at $27.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.01. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $30.93.
OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 25.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OFG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in OFG Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,910,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,743,000 after purchasing an additional 180,627 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 15.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,381,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,871,000 after buying an additional 325,805 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,021,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,767,000 after buying an additional 45,351 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in OFG Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 990,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,905,000 after acquiring an additional 8,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 966,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,377,000 after acquiring an additional 40,647 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
OFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.
OFG Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OFG Bancorp (OFG)
- Upstart Holdings Stock is Turning Back Up
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
- Datadog Stock is a Barking Buy
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.