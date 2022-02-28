Insider Buying: OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Director Purchases 1,204 Shares of Stock

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) Director Jorge Colon bought 1,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $32,989.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:OFG opened at $27.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.01. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $30.93.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 25.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OFG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in OFG Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,910,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,743,000 after purchasing an additional 180,627 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 15.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,381,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,871,000 after buying an additional 325,805 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,021,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,767,000 after buying an additional 45,351 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in OFG Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 990,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,905,000 after acquiring an additional 8,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 966,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,377,000 after acquiring an additional 40,647 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

