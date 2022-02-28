Insider Buying: Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) Insider Acquires 21,000 Shares of Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) insider Robert Disbrow acquired 21,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,380.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,484,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,757,520.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

On Friday, February 18th, Robert Disbrow acquired 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,500.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Robert Disbrow acquired 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Robert Disbrow acquired 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,500.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Robert Disbrow acquired 39,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,130.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Robert Disbrow acquired 64,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,505.00.

On Monday, January 17th, Robert Disbrow acquired 80,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Robert Disbrow acquired 97,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,200.00.

On Thursday, December 30th, Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$34,500.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.62 per share, with a total value of C$31,000.00.

On Thursday, December 9th, Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$29,000.00.

Shares of PNE stock opened at C$0.85 on Monday. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd has a one year low of C$0.24 and a one year high of C$0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$287.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.44.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.