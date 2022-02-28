Insider Selling: Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) SVP Sells 31,385 Shares of Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) SVP Julie Holland sold 31,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $2,667,097.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Julie Holland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 15th, Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total value of $290,517.50.

NASDAQ:DIOD traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,097. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.01 and a twelve month high of $113.98.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Diodes had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the third quarter worth about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Diodes by 1,169.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DIOD shares. StockNews.com lowered Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.67.

Diodes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

