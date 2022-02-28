Insider Selling: Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) President Sells 12,750 Shares of Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $264,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
DBX traded up $0.81 on Monday, hitting $22.69. 6,773,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,281,138. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.08 and its 200-day moving average is $27.09.
Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 235.32% and a net margin of 15.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on DBX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.
About Dropbox (Get Rating)
Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.
