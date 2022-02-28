Insider Selling: Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) President Sells 12,750 Shares of Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $264,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

DBX traded up $0.81 on Monday, hitting $22.69. 6,773,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,281,138. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.08 and its 200-day moving average is $27.09.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 235.32% and a net margin of 15.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dropbox in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,820,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 566.6% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,529,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,119 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 2.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,070,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,067,000 after purchasing an additional 63,969 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 375.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 46,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DBX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

