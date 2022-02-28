Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $67.37 on Thursday. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $61.50 and a 1-year high of $77.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.18.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $405.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.41 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IART. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 99.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 428.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

