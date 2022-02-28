Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Planning LLC

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC stock opened at $47.71 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $194.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. DZ Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.10.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

