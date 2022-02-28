Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.10.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $47.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.55. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $194.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 345,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,388,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Intel by 0.3% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in Intel by 20.0% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,975 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Intel by 12.7% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,520 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in Intel by 75.1% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $660,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

