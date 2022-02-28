International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,335,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,112 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $242,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,957,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689,181 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in International Paper by 658.9% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,328,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in International Paper by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,100,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,887,733,000 after acquiring an additional 947,242 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in International Paper by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,066,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,996,000 after acquiring an additional 533,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 1,404.3% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 473,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,482,000 after acquiring an additional 442,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IP opened at $45.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.94. International Paper has a 1-year low of $42.95 and a 1-year high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.57%.

IP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

