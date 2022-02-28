International Paper (NYSE:IP) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.18 and last traded at $43.20. Approximately 104,354 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,450,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.19 and its 200 day moving average is $51.05.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.11). International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 41.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in International Paper by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,100,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,887,733,000 after acquiring an additional 947,242 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,546,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,875,935,000 after acquiring an additional 124,292 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,145,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,134,348,000 after buying an additional 148,596 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,957,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,891,000 after buying an additional 4,689,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,725,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,084,000 after buying an additional 128,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

