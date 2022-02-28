Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.240-$-0.240 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4 million-$4 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intevac in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a hold rating for the company. Benchmark lowered shares of Intevac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Intevac from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Intevac stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.05. 242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,442. The stock has a market cap of $125.49 million, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average is $4.98. Intevac has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $8.46.

In other Intevac news, CEO Nigel Hunton purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO James P. Moniz sold 27,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $150,411.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intevac by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 562,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Intevac by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 524,484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 50,307 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Intevac by 212.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 80,404 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Intevac by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Intevac by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 9,795 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intevac, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

