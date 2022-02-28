Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Lowered to $600.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $725.00 to $600.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $628.10.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU stock opened at $487.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $137.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10. Intuit has a 52 week low of $365.15 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $560.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $581.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTU. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 3,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 66.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.