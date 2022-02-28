Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.51-7.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.508-5.550 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.24 billion.Intuit also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.48-11.64 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $628.10.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $9.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $487.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,846,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,557. Intuit has a 1 year low of $365.15 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $137.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.14, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $560.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $581.28.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Intuit by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,521,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

