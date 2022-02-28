Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.51-7.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.508-5.550 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.24 billion.Intuit also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.48-11.64 EPS.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $628.10.
NASDAQ:INTU traded down $9.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $487.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,846,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,557. Intuit has a 1 year low of $365.15 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $137.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.14, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $560.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $581.28.
In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Intuit by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,521,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Company Profile (Get Rating)
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
