Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Bought by Aspen Investment Management Inc

Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 218,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 44,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 48,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 114,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

BSCN traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $21.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,347. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.53. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83.

