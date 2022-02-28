Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,096 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF worth $8,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $481,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 76.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $675,000.

Get Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PYZ opened at $90.73 on Monday. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a one year low of $73.99 and a one year high of $98.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.131 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.