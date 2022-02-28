Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) Position Lifted by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTH. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PTH opened at $130.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.30. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.55 and a fifty-two week high of $175.85.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.