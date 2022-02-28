Invesco Ltd. Acquires 60,513 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,513 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $16,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTGT. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 3rd quarter worth $395,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TechTarget by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in TechTarget during the third quarter valued at $507,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in TechTarget by 140.0% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 13,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in TechTarget in the third quarter worth about $192,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTGT opened at $77.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 115.27 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $111.44.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.39 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTGT. TheStreet lowered shares of TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.88.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

