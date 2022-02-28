Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,513 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $16,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in TechTarget by 62.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TechTarget by 820.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in TechTarget in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in TechTarget by 19.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TTGT opened at $77.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.27 and a beta of 0.87. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $111.44.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTGT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

TechTarget Company Profile (Get Rating)

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.