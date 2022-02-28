Invesco Ltd. Has $16.04 Million Stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 380,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,746 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $16,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 46,947.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,234,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,043,000 after buying an additional 1,232,366 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in PRA Group by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,200,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,315 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,256,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,281,000 after acquiring an additional 230,614 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 451.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 142,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 116,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 165.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 112,168 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laura White sold 9,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total value of $451,699.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,061 shares of company stock worth $2,150,916. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price objective on PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

PRA Group stock opened at $46.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.35. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.83 and a 1 year high of $51.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.39.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

