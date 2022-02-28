Invesco Ltd. Has $16.60 Million Holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) by 6,478.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 755,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743,715 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.32% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals worth $16,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,433,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,508,000 after buying an additional 164,018 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $443,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,709,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after buying an additional 29,263 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $4,702,000. 20.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ORMP. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

NASDAQ ORMP opened at $10.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.55. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The company has a market cap of $387.82 million, a P/E ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.77.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 908.55% and a negative return on equity of 24.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses on the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

