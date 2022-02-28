Invesco Ltd. Increases Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $16,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $639,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 856,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,131,000 after acquiring an additional 37,984 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,342,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,148,000 after acquiring an additional 38,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the third quarter worth $1,928,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group lifted their target price on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of BWXT opened at $49.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 2.05. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $591.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.37 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 14.40%. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.93%.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

