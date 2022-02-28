Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Sold by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,096 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 93,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 12,162 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,187,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 253,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 766,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,395,000 after acquiring an additional 425,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 79,898 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.19. The stock had a trading volume of 38,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,294,801. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $22.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.49.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $5.39 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 36.17%. This is an increase from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd.

