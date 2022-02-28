Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 48,511 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,206,778 shares.The stock last traded at $69.76 and had previously closed at $66.42.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.33.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 90.7% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.