Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Encore Capital Group (ECPG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ: ECPG):

2/25/2022 – Encore Capital Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/25/2022 – Encore Capital Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/24/2022 – Encore Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $87.00.

2/15/2022 – Encore Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Encore Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $70.00 to $75.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $66.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.87. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.82 and a twelve month high of $72.67. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Get Encore Capital Group Inc alerts:

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.39. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $357.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $614,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 4,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total value of $315,396.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 84,699 shares of company stock valued at $5,155,097 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 30,950.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period.

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.