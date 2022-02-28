Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 302.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.05.

IONS opened at $31.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.62. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.63 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.13. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $56.01.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.08 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.44) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

