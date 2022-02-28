iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Stock Position Decreased by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,807 shares during the quarter. iShares Agency Bond ETF comprises 4.3% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $7,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 208,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,678,000 after acquiring an additional 28,023 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 794.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after buying an additional 40,574 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 211.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 34,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 23,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGZ opened at $114.50 on Monday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $114.25 and a 12-month high of $119.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.49.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

