iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Position Decreased by First Command Bank

First Command Bank lowered its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,922,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171,217 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 16.6% of First Command Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. First Command Bank’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $96,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

DGRO traded down $0.65 on Monday, hitting $52.07. 53,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,749,657. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.22. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $44.77 and a 12 month high of $56.42.

