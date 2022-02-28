iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $22.68

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.68 and last traded at $22.73, with a volume of 24579 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.16.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.29.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,861,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,639,000 after buying an additional 40,979 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,360,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,733,000 after buying an additional 129,282 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,360,000 after buying an additional 684,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,070,000. 68.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.