iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Cape ANN Savings Bank

Cape ANN Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 11.3% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $17,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth $320,000. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period.

IJH stock opened at $265.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.70. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $240.46 and a 1-year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

