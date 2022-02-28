iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,669,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,856 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,054,000 after purchasing an additional 932,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,566,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,444,000 after purchasing an additional 137,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,049,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,017,000 after buying an additional 223,811 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $439.61 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $373.26 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $455.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.91.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

