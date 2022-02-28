iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Bought by MFA Wealth Advisors LLC

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $4,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 964.6% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,323,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,275 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 107.1% in the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,906,000 after acquiring an additional 610,869 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,505,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,576,000 after acquiring an additional 214,016 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,607,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,778,000 after acquiring an additional 204,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 144.1% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 314,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,720,000 after acquiring an additional 185,551 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,784. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $94.47 and a 1 year high of $111.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.97.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.