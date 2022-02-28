iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Stake Cut by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,310 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF were worth $9,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 13,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the third quarter worth $211,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 138.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period.

Shares of IYK opened at $202.04 on Monday. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a one year low of $163.04 and a one year high of $204.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.65 and its 200-day moving average is $191.15.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

