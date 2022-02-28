Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Gap Down to $54.70

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $54.70, but opened at $49.52. Itron shares last traded at $46.70, with a volume of 5,093 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Itron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.75. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 783.30 and a beta of 1.21.

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $190,418.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $41,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,321 shares of company stock worth $512,650. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,778,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,488,000 after purchasing an additional 612,937 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Itron by 159.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 980,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,171,000 after buying an additional 602,274 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Itron by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,214,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $91,871,000 after buying an additional 374,242 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Itron by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,354,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $135,437,000 after buying an additional 244,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Itron by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,143,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $489,470,000 after buying an additional 234,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

