Jamf (JAMF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Jamf to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

JAMF opened at $33.41 on Monday. Jamf has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $49.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -65.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.46.

Get Jamf alerts:

About Jamf (Get Rating)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.