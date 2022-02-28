Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,803,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Cable One by 10.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Cable One during the third quarter worth $2,879,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Cable One by 19.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Cable One by 9.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,063,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cable One alerts:

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $1,440.36 on Monday. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,375.63 and a twelve month high of $2,136.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,587.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,765.35.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.09 by ($1.55). Cable One had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.80 EPS. Cable One’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 53.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CABO shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,041.86.

In other news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total transaction of $130,583.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.