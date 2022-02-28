Jane Street Group LLC Grows Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 146.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 575,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342,582 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $9,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEF. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $631,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the second quarter worth $187,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,002,000 after acquiring an additional 71,740 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,990,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,857,000 after acquiring an additional 163,655 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 877,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period.

Shares of CEF stock opened at $18.39 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

