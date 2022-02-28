Jane Street Group LLC Sells 669,479 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 443,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669,479 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSCO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 137.1% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Rede Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCO opened at $21.33 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.31 and a one year high of $22.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.88.

